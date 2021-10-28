Liverpool Training Pictures Give No Clues As To Fabinho’s Status For Brighton

As Liverpool prepare to face Brighton on Saturday, it is unclear as to whether Brazilian Fabinho will be fit and ready.

During the pre match press conference for the Preston game, Pep Lijnders hinted that the 28 year old could be in contention to face Graham Potter’s team.

“Fabinho will not be ready for tomorrow’s game, we will assess him day by day still. He can make the game on Saturday hopefully.”

Despite the positive update from Jurgen Klopp’s assistant on Tuesday, the midfielder’s inclusion for Brighton has been thrown into doubt today.

As pictures emerged from the AXA training centre today, the Brazilian was not shown in any of the transfer photos.

Whilst we can’t read too much into this, the Liverpool twitter account were keen at least to give some positive updates.

Both Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara were shown in the action shots and therefore should be in contention for Saturday.

This will be welcome news for Jurgen Klopp who was facing something of a midfield injury crisis.

We will have to wait and see tomorrrow during Klopp’s press conference as to whether Fabinho will be another option for him to use.

