Liverpool U21s Suffer Major Thrashing To Wigan Atheltic

Liverpool U21s suffered a big 6-0 loss away to Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Tuesday night. It was their second pre-season friendly.

The game came only a few hours after the senior squad lost 4-0 to Manchester United in Thailand. Not a good day for The Reds overall...

Numerous well-known players featured for Liverpool, including Harvey Blair, who made an appearance for the senior team last season, and Mateusz Musialowski, who surprisingly was left out of the travelling squad to Asia.

32-year-old Jay Spearing started the game but was replaced around the 60th minute.

LFC legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher watched as his son James Carragher scored to make it 4-0. after coming on as a substitute.

The other goalscorers included Callum Lang, Darikwa, Tom Pearce, Stephen Humphrys and Jack Whatmough.

A lot of the expected players for Liverpool are on the pre-season tour and therefore were unavailable for selection for this friendly.

It was an inevitable heavy loss for the young Reds against Championship opposition but one they can certainly learn and take positives from. There will be more games for the team and it won't be so hard against easier opposition, especially when players return.

