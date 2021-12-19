Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Liverpool Under 23 Clash With West Ham United Postponed - Game OFF

Author:

The match between Liverpool's under 23s and West Ham United scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.

Liverpool issued a very short statement on their website to confirm the cancellation of the game that was to be played at the Academy.

'Liverpool U23s' game against West Ham United on Sunday has been postponed.

The Premier League 2 match was scheduled to be played at the Academy. Rearranged fixture details will be announced in due course.'

No reason has been given for the postponement but West Ham also issued a statement on their website saying that Liverpool were not able to fulfill the fixture and unfortunately they had already travelled for the game.

'West Ham were informed on Saturday evening of the decision, which was taken by Liverpool with the hosts stating they would be unable to fulfil the fixture at the Liverpool Academy Training Ground.

West Ham United U23s are naturally disappointed the clash will not go ahead, especially given the fact they had already travelled to Liverpool in preparation for the game.'

Liverpool's senior team are due in action on Sunday afternoon as they travel to London to play Tottenham Hotspur.

The postponement of the under 23 game could therefore be a sign that some of their players are needed to fill the senior squad with players expected to be missing with Covid-19.

