Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Match Prediction

It feels like an eternity since Liverpool last played a game of football. It was only two-and-a-half weeks ago when Joel Matip's last-minute header ensured victory against Ajax at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Liverpool played just one Premier League match in September - a goalless stalemate at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby. They had been due to play Wolverhampton Wanderers the following weekend, but the news regarding the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II meant all football had been cancelled.

Chelsea were next on the list for Jurgen Klopp's men, but due to police requirements at the Queen's state funeral, this had to be postponed as well. An international break followed this meaning Liverpool's home game against Brighton & Hove Albion is their first in the Premier League for almost a month.

The visitors have started the season well, winning four out of their six games, and currently sit 4th in the Premier League table. Liverpool are below their opponents in the league - a disappointing 8th after a patchy start to the season.

Brighton devasted their last opponents, Leicester City, when they beat them 5-2 at the AMEX Stadium. However, since this win, they have lost their manager, Graham Potter, after he took on the available Chelsea job following the surprise sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Liverpool will be encouraged to see the return of Diogo Jota to the first team, and after his impressive cameo against Ajax a few weeks ago, he will be hoping to start against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

It's a tough game to call because Liverpool have been unpredictable so far this season, to say the least. Brighton have a new manager through the door, Roberto De Zerbi, whose last club was Shakhtar Donetsk.

Unusually, this is a hard one to call but Liverpool should have more than enough to pick up the three points - the question is whether they'll turn up on the day.

Let's be optimistic.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

