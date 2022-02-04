Liverpool v Cardiff City | FA Cup Fourth Round | Team News | Diaz, Keita, Origi, Thiago, Elliott Updates

Liverpool take on Cardiff City at Anfield on Sunday in the FA Cup fourth round and we can now bring you the Reds team news for the clash.

AFCON Absentees

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will both still be missing after Senegal and Egypt made it through to the Africa Cup of Nations final which will also take place on Sunday.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Naby Keita

Naby Keita has however returned from AFCON after Guinea lost in the round of 16 to Gambia and is available to return for Liverpool.

Harvey Elliott

The 18-year-old is available for selection for the first time since dislocating his ankle in a freak clash during Liverpool's 3-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road in September.

Elliott returned to full training just prior to the international break but is now ready to take the next step and get involved in competitive match action.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Thiago Alcantara

There was more good news for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp earlier this week when the Spanish international returned to full training.

Klopp confirmed at his pre-match press conference however that Thiago had picked up a chest infection but was hopeful he would be back in training on Friday so he can be available for Sunday's match.

Divock Origi

The Belgian has been nursing a knee injury since scoring two winning goals inside the space of a week against Wolves and AC Milan.

Pep Lijnders had suggested that Origi would not return until after the Cardiff game but Klopp confirmed that the 26-year-old had returned to full training on Thursday.

Luis Diaz

Liverpool's new signing is due at the AXA Training Centre on Friday and faces a race against time to see if he can take part in Sunday's game. Much will depend on if he can get out on the training pitch with his new teammates but there is hope he can play some part.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Positive Injury News (Finally)

The two-week break has given the Liverpool squad an opportunity to recharge the batteries ahead of a busy and critical period in the season. On the face of it, the only absentees on Sunday could be Salah and Mane if Diaz is declared ready.

Having a fully fit squad with the addition of the Colombian means the Reds should be well placed to attack on all four fronts as they go in the hunt for trophies.

