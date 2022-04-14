Skip to main content
Liverpool v Villarreal | UEFA Champions League | Dates Confirmed For Semi-Final Fixtures

After Liverpool saw off Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, they now face Villarreal for the chance to play in the final in Paris in May and we can bring you the schedule for the semi-final matches.

Champions League Trophy

Liverpool came through their quarter-final tie against Benfica winning 6-4 on aggregate after two very entertaining encounters.

They will now face Unai Emery's Villarreal in the semi-final who were surprise winners against Bayern Munich after they nicked a late equaliser at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday to win 2-1 on aggregate.

In the other semi-final, Manchester City will face off against Real Madrid after both teams survived gruelling quarter-final ties against Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

Semi-Finals Fixtures & Schedule

Here are the details of the semi-final fixtures:

First Leg Matches

Tuesday, 26th April 2022

8:00pm Manchester City v Real Madrid

Wednesday, 27th April 2022

8:00pm Liverpool v Villarreal

Second Leg Matches

Tuesday, 3rd May 2022

8:00pm Villarreal v Liverpool

Wednesday, 4th May 2022

8:00pm Real Madrid v Manchester City

