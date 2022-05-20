Liverpool Victory Parade Confirmed To Celebrate The Successes From 2021/22 Season

Liverpool have officially accepted the invite from Mayor Joanne Anderson to take part in a victory parade to celebrate the successes of the 2021/22 season on Sunday, 29th May 2022, the day after the Champions League final.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The parade will start at 4pm UK time and will include representatives from both the Mens and Womens teams.

After winning both domestic cups, Liverpool's Men's team will have the opportunity to add to that with the European Cup later this month and still have an outside chance of winning the Premier League.

The Liverpool Women's team also enjoyed a hugely successful campaign in winning the FA Women's Championship.

Parade Route

The route will be the same as the 2019 parade starting at Allerton Maze before travelling on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and then on to the Rocket flyover.

From there, it will travel to the following destinations.

Queens Drive

Mill Bank

West Derby Road

Islington

Leeds Street

The Strand

Route finishes at Blundell Street

Mayor Anderson 'Delighted'

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com Mayor Anderson is delighted the invite has been accepted and is looking forward to the event.

“We’re delighted that we can now confirm the club will definitely parade around the city on May 29 – and I’m pleased we will be celebrating the achievements of both the men and women’s teams.

“A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, so it’s fantastic that the city is now going to be able to experience this.

“Lifting the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the FA Women’s Championship trophy is an incredible achievement that deserves to be acknowledged and we have everything crossed that they won’t be the only trophies they are lifting on the day! Whatever the outcome of the end of the season and the Champions League final, Liverpool FC and Liverpool FC Women have already done us proud, and we will give both teams the homecoming celebration they deserve.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |