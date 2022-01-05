CONFIRMED: Liverpool vs Arsenal Postponed Due to COVID Outbreak

The EFL has accepted Liverpool's request to have the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal due to a COVID outbreak at the Merseyside club.

The club is concerned that the outbreak is "severe" with cases "ever-increasing" at the football club.

Reports broke yesterday that an outbreak had happened at the club as they canceled their afternoon training session.

The cancellation of training was followed up by the club confirming this morning that they had made the decision to close the training ground in an attempt to limit any further spread of COVID at the club.

It has since been confirmed that Jurgen Klopp's assistant manager Pep Lijnders has tested positive for the virus.

No other further positives have been confirmed by the club but they have said there is a "significant" number of cases.

The first leg of the tie will now be played on the 13th of January at Anfield with the return leg taking place on the 20th at the Emirates.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook