Liverpool Warned Of Potential Obstacle In Jude Bellingham Transfer Race

Liverpool have been warned that they may not have it all their own way in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old has been outstanding in helping England to the World Cup quarter-finals where they will face France on Saturday and his form has fuelled speculation further that he will leave the Bundesliga club next summer.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have been strongly linked with Bellingham for months and whilst Real Madrid have been reported as the main competition for his signature, the Reds appear to have stolen a march in the race to sign the player many view as a generational talent.

It is another of Liverpool's rivals however that could pose the biggest threat to their desire to bring Bellingham to Anfield.

That's according to Sport BILD's Head of Football Christian Falk who told Empire Of The Kop that Manchester City should not be ruled out citing Pep Guardiola's powers of persuasion.

“It’s the beginning of a poker [game]. At the end, they have to see if the others like [Manchester] City – they are also very keen on him – say ‘we can pay him’.

“You know, Pep Guardiola is also a very convincing type when he talks to players."

LFCTR Verdict

It was always going to be unlikely that Liverpool would get a free run at Bellingham and they may be reliant on the player's desire to move to Anfield for it to materialise.

