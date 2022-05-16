Liverpool Waste No Time In Updating Anfield Champions Wall After FA Cup Win

Liverpool lifted the FA Cup on Saturday evening to complete the domestic cup double following a nervy penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea at Wembley. And ahead of the Red's final home match of the season against Wolves next weekend, Anfield's ground staff have already updated the Champions Wall to reflect the victory.

The triumph - sealed by Kostas Tsimikas' cool penalty - takes Liverpool's FA Cup tally to eight.

It was Liverpool’s 3rd FA Cup victory this century and a first since 2006. The Reds tasted their first success in the competition in 1964-65, courtesy of a winning goal from club legend Ian St John. They have also defeated local rivals Everton twice to lift the FA Cup in 1986 and 1989.

Liverpool are now tied with Tottenham and Chelsea on eight FA Cup victories. They are still far off Arsenal (14 wins) and Manchester United's (12) respective tallies. The win takes Liverpool’s total trophy haul to 50 titles, comprising 19 League titles, 6 Champions League wins, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups, 3 Europa Leagues, 3 UEFA Cups, and the recently won FIFA Club World Cup.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |