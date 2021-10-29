Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Revealed: Liverpool Will Not Receive Barcelona €20 Million Bonus After Philippe Coutinho's 100th Appearance

    Author:

    There will be no further bonuses from Barcelona to Liverpool as part of Philippe Coutinho's sale according to recent reports from the Spanish media.

    Philippe Coutinho was sold to Barcelona in January of 2018 for a mega sum of €135 million, Liverpool's record sale for a player.

    Not only Sporting Director Michael Edwards was able to sell the Brazilian forward for such a jaw dropping fee, but he was also able to include multiple bonuses based on appearances that kept providing Liverpool a substantial amount of earnings.

    Philippe Coutinho Liverpool Barcelona

    Last Tuesday night, the former Red took part of his 100th official match for the Spanish giants against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

    There were many reports claiming that there was another clause included by Liverpool in the sale of the player, that made Barcelona give them a further €20 million after Coutinho reached his centenary game.

    Most of these claims originated from Spain, and a few unreliable tabloids in England.

    Read More

    But now, for the first time a Spanish outlet debunks the myth that such bonus clause was inserted.

    Mundo Deportivo report that there is no such thing as a bonus after 100 appearances, claim that matches with the multiple reports by local outlets putting finally an end to the story.

    There are many fans that hoped that a move back to Liverpool was possible based on the idea that Barcelona still owed the Reds part of the sum, as well as potential bonuses.

    The hope was that Liverpool could waive the fee, and take the 'Little Magician' back for a small sum, or even for free.

    But is safe to say that such option has sailed, specially now knowing that Barcelona have already paid the Merseyside club the full fee of the sale.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage:

    Follow Us: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook |

    Philippe Coutinho
    News

    Revealed: Liverpool Will Not Receive Barcelona €20 Million Bonus After Philippe Coutinho's 100th Appearance

    1 minute ago
    Champions League UCL Trophy
    News

    Revealed: UEFA Announces 5-Year Club Rankings With Liverpool, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich In Top 3

    45 minutes ago
    Jordan Henderson
    Media

    Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Shows Support to Josh Cavallo As He Becomes The First Openly Gay Male Footballer

    8 hours ago
    Florian Wirtz
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool Go Above And Beyond For Bayer Leverkusen's Wonderkid Florian Wirtz With Newcastle United Also Interested

    8 hours ago
    Paul Pogba
    Transfers

    Report: Jurgen Klopp Looks At Manchester United's Unsettled Paul Pogba To Replace Thiago As Real Madrid Move In

    8 hours ago
    Fabinho Goal Leeds United
    News

    Liverpool Training Pictures Give No Clues As To Fabinho’s Status For Brighton

    12 hours ago
    Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney
    Articles

    Watch: Wrexham Co-Owner Ryan Reynolds Wants To Face Liverpool In Premier League And Take Welsh Club Into Space

    12 hours ago
    Borussia Moenchengladbach
    Articles

    Funny Gladbach Tweet After They Replicate Liverpool's 5-0 Demolition Of Manchester United Against Bayern Munich

    14 hours ago