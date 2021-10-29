Revealed: Liverpool Will Not Receive Barcelona €20 Million Bonus After Philippe Coutinho's 100th Appearance

There will be no further bonuses from Barcelona to Liverpool as part of Philippe Coutinho's sale according to recent reports from the Spanish media.

Philippe Coutinho was sold to Barcelona in January of 2018 for a mega sum of €135 million, Liverpool's record sale for a player.

Not only Sporting Director Michael Edwards was able to sell the Brazilian forward for such a jaw dropping fee, but he was also able to include multiple bonuses based on appearances that kept providing Liverpool a substantial amount of earnings.

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

Last Tuesday night, the former Red took part of his 100th official match for the Spanish giants against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

There were many reports claiming that there was another clause included by Liverpool in the sale of the player, that made Barcelona give them a further €20 million after Coutinho reached his centenary game.

Most of these claims originated from Spain, and a few unreliable tabloids in England.

But now, for the first time a Spanish outlet debunks the myth that such bonus clause was inserted.

Mundo Deportivo report that there is no such thing as a bonus after 100 appearances, claim that matches with the multiple reports by local outlets putting finally an end to the story.

There are many fans that hoped that a move back to Liverpool was possible based on the idea that Barcelona still owed the Reds part of the sum, as well as potential bonuses.

The hope was that Liverpool could waive the fee, and take the 'Little Magician' back for a small sum, or even for free.

But is safe to say that such option has sailed, specially now knowing that Barcelona have already paid the Merseyside club the full fee of the sale.

