Liverpool Win The Premier League Over Manchester City According To Stats Research

Manchester City pipped Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool once again last season to the Premier League title. This season, however, will go in favour of The Reds, that is according to stats.

Jurgen Klopp's side finished off a long and incredible 2021/22 season with a domestic cup double. Unfortunately, they fell short in both of the big trophies, after losing the league on the last day and the Champions League in the final.

Liverpool Premier League Trophy Celebrations

Despite coming second to Manchester City, The Reds created more chances than their title rivals, but, managed to score fewer goals than the champions.

So, if Liverpool were to add a number 9 that can finish off those opportunities, surely that increases their chances of winning the league. 

So, in comes Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan impressed Jurgen Klopp in his staff with his clinical finishing when facing his current club in last year's Champions League.

The addition of their new striker has certainly increased their chances according to a supercomputer. 

Via OptaJoe, the computer has predicted Liverpool becoming champions this season with a 49.7% chance of winning the title, ahead of Manchester City, who got just 47%.

