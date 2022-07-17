Liverpool Women Prepare For WSL Return
Liverpool Women began preparations for their return to the Women's Super League earlier this week.
Matt Beard's side returned to the Solar Campus in Wallasey, ahead of their return to England's top league.
The Reds' Ladies were relegated to the Women's Championship in 2021, but immediately returned to the WSL after they won their division by 11 points last term.
Beard's side will begin their season with a trip to Reading in early September, before a match up with champions Chelsea and a Merseyside derby complete the month.
The Reds faithful will have to wait until the new year before the side face fierce rivals Manchester United, with the return fixture planned to be their final game of the season.
Liverpool Womens 2022/23 fixtures (subject to change):
September
Reading (A) – 10/11
Chelsea (H) – 17/18
Everton (H) – 24/25
October
Tottenham (A) – 15/16
Arsenal (H) – 22/23
Man City (A) – 29/30
November
Aston Villa (H) – 5/6
Brighton (A) – 19/20
December
West Ham (H) – 3/4
Read More
Leicester (H) – 10/11
January
Man United (A) – 14/15
Chelsea (A) – 21/22
February
Reading (H) – 4/5
March
Arsenal (A) – 4/5
Tottenham (H) – 11/12
Everton (A) – 25/26
April
West Ham (A) – 1/2
Brighton (H) – 22/23
Leicester (A) – 29/30
May
Man City (H) – 6/7
Aston Villa (A) – 20/21
Man United (H) – 27/28
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Jurgen Klopp Reveals Injury To Liverpool Defender
- Fantasy Premier League: Liverpool Player Prices And If They're Good Enough To Make Your FPL Team | Goalkeepers & Defenders
- Fantasy Premier League: Liverpool Player Prices And If They're Good Enough To Make Your FPL Team | Midfielders & Forwards
- Pundit: Roberto Firmino Will Be Offered New Deal, Now 'Up To The Player'
- Analysis: The Position That Could Get The Best Out Of Fabio Carvalho
- Former Liverpool Boss Rafa Benitez Names The Two Signings Who 'Changed' Steven Gerrard's Game
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |