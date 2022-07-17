Liverpool Women Prepare For WSL Return

Liverpool Women began preparations for their return to the Women's Super League earlier this week.

Matt Beard's side returned to the Solar Campus in Wallasey, ahead of their return to England's top league.

The Reds' Ladies were relegated to the Women's Championship in 2021, but immediately returned to the WSL after they won their division by 11 points last term.

Beard's side will begin their season with a trip to Reading in early September, before a match up with champions Chelsea and a Merseyside derby complete the month.

The Reds faithful will have to wait until the new year before the side face fierce rivals Manchester United, with the return fixture planned to be their final game of the season.

Liverpool Womens 2022/23 fixtures (subject to change):

September

Reading (A) – 10/11

Chelsea (H) – 17/18

Everton (H) – 24/25

October

Tottenham (A) – 15/16

Arsenal (H) – 22/23

Man City (A) – 29/30

November

Aston Villa (H) – 5/6

Brighton (A) – 19/20

December

West Ham (H) – 3/4

Leicester (H) – 10/11

January

Man United (A) – 14/15

Chelsea (A) – 21/22

February

Reading (H) – 4/5

March

Arsenal (A) – 4/5

Tottenham (H) – 11/12

Everton (A) – 25/26

April

West Ham (A) – 1/2

Brighton (H) – 22/23

Leicester (A) – 29/30

May

Man City (H) – 6/7

Aston Villa (A) – 20/21

Man United (H) – 27/28

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |