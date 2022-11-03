Skip to main content
Liverpool Women - Welsh Midfielder Ceri Holland Out For Several Weeks With Groin Injury

Liverpool Women's and Wales midfielder Ceri Holland has been ruled out of action for several weeks with a groin injury sustained during the warm-ups on Sunday's visit to Manchester City.

Liverpool Women haven't enjoyed the best of starts to their first season back in the Women's Super League since gaining promotion last season, winning one and losing four of their opening five games, granted the fixture list has been difficult.

Matt Beard's side has now suffered a significant blow after the confirmation of Ceri Holland's injury.

Ceri Holland

During the warm-up for last Sunday's 2-1 defeat away at Manchester City, Holland pulled up with a problem right before kick-off, ruling her out of the game with Rachel Furness coming in to take her place.

In Matt Beard's latest column for Liverpoolfc.com, he detailed: " Unfortunately, we lost Ceri Holland in the warm-up before we kicked off against Manchester City. She had a little problem and she felt something at the end of the warm-up right before kick-off.

The Reds manager continued: "That was a blow for us because Ceri has been excellent for us but I thought Furney [Rachel Furness] came in and did well, and the players adjusted well and we responded well. We’ll have to assess Ceri now and see if she can be available for the weekend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A post from Liverpool Women's Twitter account later confirmed the extent of the injury, stating: "Ceri Holland is set to be out for several weeks due to a groin injury. She has been forced to withdraw from the Cymru (Wales) international squad for their November camp."

A later tweet from the account revealed the thought of the already mentioned Reds manager Matt Beard, who added: "It's a blow for us because Ceri has been in such good form this season, but we've got a squad for these situations and, of course, it will be an opportunity for other players to show their qualities.

Liverpool Women next take to the pitch this Sunday, when they welcome 8th place Aston Villa to Prenton Park.

