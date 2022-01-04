BREAKING: Liverpool Worry They May Be Unable to Play Arsenal Fixture Over COVID Worries

According to reports in the Daily Mail, Liverpool are concerned that they may be unable to play against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on the 6th of January following a COVID outbreak in the squad.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is currently out with the virus, joined by first-team regulars Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino, and Alisson Becker following suspected positive tests prior to the Chelsea game on Sunday.

Should the game against Arsenal go ahead, all four of the previously mentioned players would be forced to miss the game through isolation.

The current guidelines set out by the EFL, who run the competition, have previously stated that a game should be played if a team can name 13 outfield players as well as at least one goalkeeper.

With first-choice 'keeper Alisson out with the virus, the rest of the Liverpools options between the sticks could be at a higher risk of contracting it, having likely been in contact with the Brazilian.

The Liverpool squad is already down several first team members after Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita all went to AFCON on international duty, on top of the injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Takumi Minamino they could be even more at risk of having to call the game off.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders is set to lead the Reds out at the Emirates to face Arsenal, should the game go ahead planned, as he did at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

