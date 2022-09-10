Skip to main content
Liverpool Youngster Ben Doak Gets Call Up For Scotland U21s Following Impressive Form

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Youngster Ben Doak Gets Call Up For Scotland U21s Following Impressive Form

Liverpool's highly talented youth player Ben Doak gets deserved call up for Scotland U21s.
  Author:
  Publish date:

Being called up to your national side is the most memorable moment in a career for most footballers, whether it be the first team or the U21s.

There is a pride to playing for your country that for most you can't get at club level unless you are playing for your hometown club.

Liverpool have had many youngsters that have impressed early on in their career enough to get called up by their national sides. 

Ben Doak

The Reds have yet another amongst the ranks, Ben Doak. Signed from Celtic, the 16-year-old has transitioned in his Liverpool career magnificently and now had got a deserved call up to Scotland U21.

An incredible achievement at such a young age and more yet to come for this unbelievable talent. The first team next?

LFCTR Verdict

This lad is special and I expect to see him in the first team squad for both club and country in the next year or two. He's that good.

Not one for watching Scotland U21 matches, but to see a glimpse of Doak would be worth the while. 

Jurgen Klopp will know a lot about him already and the majority of the fanbase will do in due time. 

