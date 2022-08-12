Skip to main content

Liverpool Youngster Oakley Cannonier Signs New Long-Term Contract

Liverpool FC have officially confirmed that 18-year-old Oakley Cannonier has put pen to paper and signed a new deal that will see him remain at the club for the long-term future.

Liverpool Oakley Cannonier

Oakley Cannonier first joined Liverpool at the Under-12s level from Leeds United and scored a whopping 28 goals in the Under-18 Premier League North in 2021-22 - the most of anyone in the academy.

He has made the impressive step up to join Barry Lewtas' Under-21 squad for the 2022-23 season.

One of his most famous moments was on 7 May 2019, when he was just 15 years old. He provided Trent Alexander-Arnold with a quick ball from the sidelines as a ball boy which in turn produced the goal for Divock Origi - sending Liverpool to the Champions League final in Madrid.

Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0

This season will be pivotal for the youngster - who we may see make the step up to the first team for an EFL Cup or FA Cup fixture, similarly to players like Kaide Gordon and Tyler Morton last season who heavily impressed Jurgen Klopp. 

