Liverpool Youngster Puts In 'Man Of The Match Performance' For New Club Macclesfield

Marcelo Pitaluga joined Liverpool in October 2020 from Fluminense and began training with the first-team squad, spending valuable time with fellow Brazilian Alisson Becker.

The 19-year-old has regularly featured at U23 level, however, he recently completed a loan move to Macclesfield, where he has had a fantastic start to life already.

The goalkeeper played 19 games in the Premier League 2 last season. Despite playing well, he didn't make any first-team appearances even though there were injury problems last term.

Macclesfield hosted York City on Saturday in a pre-season friendly, as they enjoyed a 4-0 thrashing. Pitaluga had a great start to his Silkmen career, by being named man of the match.

The club took to Twitter after the game to applaud the Brazilian's display. The post read, 'Another clean sheet, another Man Of The Match performance'.

This is the young, promising keeper that The Reds brought in during lockdown, so it is a positive sign to see that he might still live up to his potential. He turns 20 in December.

