Liverpool Youngster Sepp Van Den Berg Ruled Out Until 2023 After Injury With Schalke

Despite a poor defensive start to the season, Liverpool FC are blessed with some of the best individual defenders across Europe.

Virgil Van Dijk has been widely considered as the best central defender in the world over the last five years. Joel Matip has cemented himself as one of the division's best.

Joe Gomez is still on the road to re-discovering his best form following a series of unfortunate injuries, whilst Ibrahima Konate impressed during his debut season last campaign with a series of solid performances in finals.

With that said, Jurgen Klopp has little choice but to send promising central defenders on loan in order to progress in their development, Sepp Van den Berg falls into this list, completing a loan move to Schalke this past summer.

The Dutchman was only amid his fourth appearance during the weekends 3-2 defeat to Augsburg, when he quite horrifically rolled on his ankle, resulting in the injury in question

Schalke's official Twitter account tweeted out an update following the game of their assessment of the injury. Tweeting: "Two players suffered significant injuries during #S04FCA. Sepp van den Berg suffered serious ligament damage and @rodriZalazar10 has been diagnosed with a metatarsal fracture. Get well soon, lads!"

Various other outlets including the Liverpool Echo have reported that Van den Berg will be out of action for the rest of 2022 following the injury.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the defender will rehab at Bundesliga side Schalke or parent club Liverpool.

