Skip to main content

Liverpool Youngster Sepp Van Den Berg Ruled Out Until 2023 After Injury With Schalke

Liverpool Youngster Sepp Van Den Berg has suffered serious ligament damage whilst on loan at Bundesliga side Schalke.

Despite a poor defensive start to the season, Liverpool FC are blessed with some of the best individual defenders across Europe.

Virgil Van Dijk has been widely considered as the best central defender in the world over the last five years. Joel Matip has cemented himself as one of the division's best.

Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho

Joe Gomez is still on the road to re-discovering his best form following a series of unfortunate injuries, whilst Ibrahima Konate impressed during his debut season last campaign with a series of solid performances in finals.

With that said, Jurgen Klopp has little choice but to send promising central defenders on loan in order to progress in their development, Sepp Van den Berg falls into this list, completing a loan move to Schalke this past summer.

Sepp van den Berg
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dutchman was only amid his fourth appearance during the weekends 3-2 defeat to Augsburg, when he quite horrifically rolled on his ankle, resulting in the injury in question

Schalke's official Twitter account tweeted out an update following the game of their assessment of the injury. Tweeting: "Two players suffered significant injuries during #S04FCA. Sepp van den Berg suffered serious ligament damage and @rodriZalazar10 has been diagnosed with a metatarsal fracture. Get well soon, lads!"

Various other outlets including the Liverpool Echo have reported that Van den Berg will be out of action for the rest of 2022 following the injury.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the defender will rehab at Bundesliga side Schalke or parent club Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Penalty As Liverpool Go Two Up Against Rangers

By Damon Carr
Champions League
Match Coverage

Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Free-Kick Gives Liverpool Lead Against Rangers In Champions League

By Damon Carr
Sadio Mane Lionel Messi
Transfers

Report: Lionel Messi To Move Back To Barcelona in 2023

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Luis Diaz Arthur Melo Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Rangers Team News: Jurgen Klopp Goes With A Front Four

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Confirmed Lineups / Team News: Liverpool v Rangers, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Could Change Liverpool Formation For Rangers Clash

By Neil Andrew
Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho
Match Coverage

Match Prediction: Liverpool v Rangers, Reds To Recover Form?

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Squad
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Rangers: Team News & Where To Watch / Live Stream, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew