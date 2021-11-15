Liverpool Left-Back Andy Robertson Limps Off In World Cup Qualifier Between Scotland And Denmark

Liverpool and Scotland left-back Andy Robertson limps off in the World Cup Qualifier match against Denmark, in what looks to be an hamstring injury.

Neil Hanna / Sportimage

International break is usually not kind to Jurgen Klopp's men and this one hasn't been any different. Sadio Mane went off for Senegal on Thursday, Jordan Henderson came back to Liverpool today and now Andy Robertson.

Liverpool face Arsenal in Saturday's evening kick off, live on Sky Sports. With a very busy schedule coming up, Jurgen Klopp will be a hoping for a fully fit squad to choose from over the coming weeks.

How long Andy Robertson will be out for is yet to be confirmed, but with it looking like an hamstring, he is looking like he will miss a few games.

Liverpool's Upcoming Fixtures

Arsenal (H) Saturday

Porto (H) 24th Nov

Southampton (H) 27th Nov

Everton (A) 1st Dec

Wolves (A) 4th Dec

AC Milan (A) 7th Dec

Aston Villa (H) 11th Dec

Newcastle (H) 16th Dec

This happens on every international break. Something needs to change. There is too many international breaks and it always costs clubs.

However, Andy Robertson has not been at his best this season and I've been asking for Jurgen Klopp to play Kostas Tsimikas for a few weeks now.

Robbo seems like he needs a rest. Altough an injury is not exactly what we wanted, a chance for Tsimikas to come in could spur Robbo when he's back. Hopefully he comes back like the Andy Robertson we all know.

