Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Fourth Round Tie Against Manchester City Date Revealed

Club football finished this weekend for the top leagues across the world for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

This means we will not see Liverpool play now until late December, when they will play Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Leicester City within the space of eight days.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds finished with a win against Southampton before the international break, taking them to 6th in the league table. Two more wins in December will be ideal for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool look to make up more ground.

However, before their two remaining league matches of 2022, there is a small matter of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the EFL Cup.

Liverpool will go into the match as reigning champions but know too well how serious the Spanish manager takes this competition. Will Jurgen Klopp want to retain the cup, or will he concentrate on the league?

IMAGO / PA Images

It has been revealed that Liverpool will play their fourth round Carabao Cup game at the Etihad on Thursday 22nd of December, live on Sky Sports. The Reds will then play Aston Villa just four days later in the league on Boxing Day and Leicester City on the 30th of December.

A much-needed rest for Jurgen Klopp’s men over the next month but it is soon followed with a flurry of matches and with the Champions League and FA Cup in the New Year, the rest period will soon be just a thing of the past.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |