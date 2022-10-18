Liverpool's Current Injury List: Diogo Jota Added To Growing List Of Casualties

After the brilliant 1-0 victory against Manchester City on Sunday, there was more bad news on the injury front for Jurgen Klopp.

Diogo Jota Injury

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the victory with a piece of individual brilliance but Diogo Jota played a huge part with an incredibly hard working performance.

It came as no surprise therefore when the Portuguese went down in injury time with what looked like cramp but according to reports it could be a ‘serious’ calf injury.

Fears are growing over the severity of Diogo Jota’s calf injury. IMAGO / PA Images

The 25-year-old was due to have a scan on Monday to assess the severity of the injury but there are fears he could now miss the World Cup.

It looked like Liverpool’s injury problems were starting to clear up but a flurry of injuries over the past week has left manager Jurgen Klopp without several first teamers again.

Joel Matip

The former Cameroon international left the field in the defeat at Arsenal last week with a calf injury and is scheduled to be out for another 7 days.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 23-year-old picked up an ankle problem in the same game but returned for the Manchester City clash as a late substitute and should be fit to face West Ham on Wednesday.

Ibrahima Konate

Konate missed the match with Pep Guardiola’s team due to a ‘minor’ muscle injury,

Liverpool were reported to not be prepared to take a risk with his fitness so it is hoped he can return over the coming days.

Ibrahima Konate missed the victory over Manchester City with a muscle problem. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Returned to full training last week but may need several sessions to build up fitness after a ‘serious’ hamstring injury.

May be ready to return to the squad soon.

Naby Keita

The Guinea international is another who has been nursing a hamstring problem and is not expected to return before the end of October.

Curtis Jones

Made his long awaited return from a tibia problem to take his place on the bench against City. Will need match practice.

Arthur Melo

The Brazilian has to undergo an operation on a thigh problem that will rule him out for 3-4 months.

Luis Diaz

Liverpool’s best player this season is another who picked up an injury against the Gunners and is unlikely to return prior to the World Cup.

Luis Diaz limped off in the 3-2 defeat at the Emirates against Arsenal. IMAGO / PA Images

Calvin Ramsay

The new signing from Aberdeen made a long awaited return to training after an issue was discovered during his medical.

Despite training for several days, he has not been involved in the matchday squads for the past week. No reason has been provided but it is assumed to be injury related though that hasn’t been confirmed.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |