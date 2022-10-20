Skip to main content
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez Breaks Record For Fastest Player in Premier League 2022-23

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool have always been known for their pace on the counterattack but have now set a new record as yesterday, in their win over West Ham, Darwin Nunez recorded the fastest top speed on the pitch this season.

Liverpool played West Ham yesterday at Anfield and came away with a 1-0 win. It wasn't pretty by any means and The Hammers had a couple of very good chances to score. 

Not least of these was a Jarred Bowen penalty that was hit hard and left but which Alisson expertly saved, further cementing his position as the best keeper in the world. 

The only goal in the game came from a Konstantinos Tsimikas cross that saw Darwin Nunez rise above his marker and deftly head into the bottom corner of the net. 

This wasn't the only piece of good news for Liverpool and Darwin Nunez as a statistic was released after the match indicating that Liverpool now have the fastest player in the Premier League this season.

The fastest man in Premier League history is Manchester City's Kyle Walker who clocked a 37.802 km/h (23.49 mph) against Chelsea in June 2020.

Nunez by comparison hit a top speed of 36.5 km/h (22.68 mph) yesterday.

As LFC Transfer Room reported here yesterday Nunez already tops the Premier League in four crucial areas that will ultimately lead to lots of goals.

Add to this blistering pace and the young Uruguyuan International is destined for great things.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Many fans and pundits were left scratching their heads yesterday as the 23-year-old was substituted in the 57th minute. Up until that point he had been the team's primary threat and held the only goal.

It made sense to hear Jurgen Klopp say that this was a precautionary measure following some muscle soreness the striker had been experiencing prior to and during the match.

As always LFCTransferRoom will provide further updates on this as things develop. 

