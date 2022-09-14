Liverpool's Darwin Nunez Is Not The Player Jurgen Klopp Was Expecting For €82.5 million
This summer's transfer window was all about two men for the Premier League, Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Social Media was buzzing with "who would score more" posts and polls.
Initially, after the preseason, and the Community Shield game, the fans were leaning towards Nunez having the bigger impact but, after a Premier League record 10 goals in six games, it is clearly Haaland now with the edge.
It is early in the season though and Nunez is only 23 years old. It was surprising then to see Dominic King of the Daily Mail reporting today that Nunez is superfluous to Klopp's current plans.
"Klopp chose to leave Nunez among his substitutes...such decisions speak volumes about situations."
King went on to say.
"The very fact Klopp has used Nunez in bit-part roles, as Liverpool set off on a road they hope will lead them back to Istanbul next June, tells you that his acclimatization is taking longer than some would have anticipated."
Jurgen Klopp may be integrating Nunez slowly but we have to remember that he has depth in the position with Roberto Firmino and now recently returned from injury Diogo Jota.
Firmino is leading Liverpool with 3 goals this season tied with Luis Diaz.
Jota also looked sharp yesterday against Ajax so Klopp will have no reason to rush Nunez back to the front lines.
It will be interesting to see how long it takes before Nunez is a regular starter. His price tag puts pressure on both the manager and the player.
