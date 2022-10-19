Skip to main content
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez Leads Premier League In Four Key Goal-Scoring Areas

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez Leads Premier League In Four Key Goal-Scoring Areas

A report today from a major British Sports news site reveals that Darwin Nunez is leading the Premier League in four crucial areas that will ultimately lead to lots of goals.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp spent a lofty sum of money this summer to bring Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial fee of around £64million, potentially rising to as much as a club-record fee of £85million if he reaches certain achievements with the club.

The Uruguayan International initially hit the ground running after scoring against Manchester City to seal the trophy after coming on in the second half. The following weekend, he netted an equalizer against Fulham in a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

Then the unthinkable happened. In an all-game battle with Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen, he lost his composure for a split second and headbutted Anderson. He was immediately shown a red card and was subsequently banned for three games. 

Darwin Nunez Sees Red

Liverpool Darwin Nunez Red Card

His return was justly metered and he featured mostly as a substitute more than a starter. But injuries now to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota will mean that the 23-year-old will have to get some starts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Melissa Reddy from SkySports is reporting today that Nunez leads the Premier League in four key goal-creating categories: Shots, Touches In the oppositions Box, Percent touches in oppositions box and Non-penalty expected goals.

The message is clear if he continues on this path the goals will surely come. If Nunez can turn into the goal-scoring machine everyone is expecting he will be at the forefront of Liverpool's resurgence.

Liverpool currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League with 13 points. A win today against West Ham will see them rise to fifth place tied with Manchester United who also play today against Tottenham.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Lionel Messi Liverpool Barcelona Alisson
News

Most Popular Football Teams By US State - FC Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United & Chelsea Lead

By Justin Foster
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United Predicted Lineup, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson & Nunez To Be Recalled?

By Neil Andrew
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United Team News

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Set For Pundit Role During 2022 Qatar World Cup

By Alex Caddick
Anfield Road Stand
Transfers

Liverpool Make Contact To Sign Yet Another Primeira Liga Star After Luis Diaz And Darwin Nunez

By Damon Carr
Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Transfer Update: Jude Bellingham Still A Top Target for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool

By Justin Foster
Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

Fabio Carvalho On Stepping Up Following Squad Injuries, An Important Man City Win & Upcoming West Ham Fixture

By Alex Caddick