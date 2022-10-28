Liverpool's Darwin Nunez's Amazing Comeback From Multiple Injuries and Surgeries

Darwin Nunez was being fast-tracked to the big time. Then in 2016 at just 17 years old the unthinkable happened. During a game for Uruguayan club Penarol under-23s side he bent his knee badly after landing from a header and his season was over.

The result was the injury most athletes fear the most, a torn ACL. Speaking to The Athletic recently Andy Williams a surgeon who has performed almost 5000 ACL surgeries had this to say when asked about Nunez and his recovery.

“For a serious young footballer, the big problem is they miss a season and never catch up with their colleagues, when I operate on them, they all get back to playing just about, and everyone is happy with the surgery and with me, but they rarely get a contract. So he (Nunez) is extraordinary to have got a contract having had an ACL so young. It’s a testament to his surgery and also to his talents.”

Darwin Nunez IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

About a year later in 2017 Nunez was back on the pitch, this time for the first team but something still wasn't right. His coach Leonardo Ramos had this to say.

"We spoke to him and started a process of strengthening his muscles and knee. He started to put on a bit more muscle mass, which helped his recovery. But even when he was training with the rest of the squad, his knee hurt every time he went for the ball.”

Ramos said his pain was so bad he would sometimes cry during training sessions. A scan revealed that he had exostosis which is extra bone growth in his knee and would need a second surgery.

This time the recovery was only six months. Former teammate Fabian Estoyanoff had this to say of the now 19-year-old phenom.

“From the moment they fixed it, his progress was impressive. He would beat his marker, beat anyone who came into his path. He was so fast and no one could stop him. He became the Darwin Nunez that everyone had been talking about before.”

IMAGO / PA Images

Nunez had barely lost any speed and his talent was unquestionable and in September 2020 Benfica signed him for €24million. But unfortunately the story doesn't end there. In May 2021 he injured his right knee ultimately requiring a third surgery.

Thankfully for Nunez it wasn't the dreaded ACL tear and his recovery was much quicker. He returned to football after three months and had a phenomenal season catching the eye of many major European clubs.

The injuries have turned Nunez into a training monster. He never skips a training rep and is often the first one to training and the last one to leave.

His story will hopefully now be an inspiration to many young players that suffer serious injury and might otherwise lose hope of ever returning to the game.

