Liverpool's Fabinho In And Firmino Out: Brazil's World Cup Squad Announced

The Brazilian International Squad Manager Tite has just announced his final selection for this year's World Cup. There are a couple surprise additions and a few names left out including Liverpool's Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool's struggles this Premier League season are by now well documented. An in-form Roberto Firmino has not been the issue. With eight goals and four assists in all competitions, only Mohamed Salah sits above him.

It was somewhat surprising today to see that Brazil's Manager Tite has left him out of the squad electing to take Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli. 

Martinelli only has five goals and two assists this season but his blistering pace and familiarity with teammate Gabriel Jesus may have swung the decision in his favor.

Firmino Not Selected For Brazil

Liverpool Roberto Firmino

Liverpool teammates Allison and Fabinho are both in as usual. Here's the whole squad Tite has selected as reported by Sky Sports and there's no shortage of talent. The challenge for Brazil in the Neymar era has always been playing well as a team. 

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta

Attackers: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Alisson Brazils No 1

Alisson Becker

It's a pretty potent blend of youth and experience. Brazil is the leading favorite to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy currently at 4-1 with most sports booking agents.

Liverpool fans might welcome seeing Firmino not selected, as a rest from play will certainly help the now 31-year-old. 

Firmino on the other hand had been pushing for a spot as he fully acknowledges that this is probably his last chance to feature on the world's biggest stage. 

