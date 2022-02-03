'Liverpool's First Trophy This Season' - Mane v Salah In The AFCON Final As Senegal Take On Egypt - Fans React
Egypt joined Senegal in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations after they beat hosts Cameroon on penalties on Thursday evening and fans have taken to social media to have their say as Sadio Mane will face off against Mohamed Salah.
For the third time in eight days, Egypt were forced to play extra-time and with the game still locked at 0-0 after 120 minutes, Salah and his team ran out 3-1 on penalties.
Here is what fans had to say as they took to Twitter to look forward to the battle of two Liverpool legends.
'They both deserve this so much! Been class the whole tournament!'
'One’s going to come back a champion and the other heartbroken. But when they come back they’ll be better than ever and win us some trophies. YNWA.'
'I'd love for Mané to win, but all know who'd stand a better chance of winning Ballon D'or if he wins'
'Can they both win? Best of luck to both our kings!'
'I am taking this as Liverpool's first trophy this season. Need to add a few more to this. Then start Salah and Mane campaign for Ballon d'or! 2022 in a nutshell.'
