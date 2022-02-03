Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Liverpool's First Trophy This Season' - Mane v Salah In The AFCON Final As Senegal Take On Egypt - Fans React

Egypt joined Senegal in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations after they beat hosts Cameroon on penalties on Thursday evening and fans have taken to social media to have their say as Sadio Mane will face off against Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah

For the third time in eight days, Egypt were forced to play extra-time and with the game still locked at 0-0 after 120 minutes, Salah and his team ran out 3-1 on penalties.

Here is what fans had to say as they took to Twitter to look forward to the battle of two Liverpool legends.

'They both deserve this so much! Been class the whole tournament!'

'One’s going to come back a champion and the other heartbroken. But when they come back they’ll be better than ever and win us some trophies. YNWA.'

Read More

'I'd love for Mané to win, but all know who'd stand a better chance of winning Ballon D'or if he wins' 

'Can they both win? Best of luck to both our kings!' 

'I am taking this as Liverpool's first trophy this season. Need to add a few more to this. Then start Salah and Mane campaign for Ballon d'or! 2022 in a nutshell.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
News

'Liverpool's First Trophy This Season' - Mane v Salah In The AFCON Final As Senegal Take On Egypt - Fans React

2 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

AFCON: Egypt Reach The Final Of Africa Cup Of Nations, With Mohamed Salah Facing Liverpool Team-Mate Sadio Mane

24 minutes ago
Nat Phillips
Quotes

'I Have Been Dining Out On It' - Nat Phillips On Bournemouth Loan & Cruyff Turn For Liverpool That Fooled Zlatan Ibrahimovich

2 hours ago
Dele Alli
Transfers

Dele Alli: The Boyhood Liverpool Fan Inspired By Steven Gerrard Now Playing For Everton

2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Always Humble Sadio Mane Promises To Fly Senegalese Fans For Final Against Either Cameroon Or Egypt

2 hours ago
Erling Haaland
Quotes

Ruud Gullit Claims Liverpool Would 'Be Great' For Erling Haaland & Makes Interesting Admission About The Hopes Manchester United Have Of Signing The Player

3 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Quotes

'I Think He Was Their Best Player' - Kostas Tsimikas On New Liverpool Signing Luis Diaz

3 hours ago
Vincent Aboubakar
Quotes

'He Doesn't Impress Me', 'Not At The Level Like Mbappe' - Cameroon Forward Aboubakar On Mohamed Salah Ahead Of Egypt AFCON Clash

3 hours ago