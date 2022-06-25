Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool's Greatest Ever Goal: Top Five Revealed

Liverpool fans have been voting in their numbers to decide what was the club's greatest ever goal. The top five have been revealed and here they are. LFCTR take a look at each goal in-depth and why it was voted into the top five. 

5. Kenny Dalglish v Club Brugge 1978 European Cup Final

King Kenny scored the only goal at Wembley as Liverpool made it back-to-back European Cups. Lovely build-up play from the defence ended up on the right-wing with Terry McDermott. 

McDermott saw Dalglish in the box and played it straight into him. With his back to goal, the Scotsman then flicked the ball up to volley it behind him into the centre of the box, which was cleared instantly, only to find Grahame Souness.  

The tricky and smart midfielder showed exactly why he was considered one of the best players in his position at the time. He brought the ball down brilliantly with his chest and touched it to the right, opening up space for a pass. 

Kenny Dalglish

A beautiful through ball found King Kenny himself, who delicately dinked the ball over the oncoming keeper. If any goal were, to sum up, these two as players, it was this. Skill, composure, and an ability to deliver on the big stage. 

This victory was the second in the club's history in Europe's biggest competition, which ended up one of seven trophy lifts. The most successful Liverpool team ever to be in the top five greatest goals for the club comes as no surprise. 

Watch highlights of the famous 1978 European Cup Final here.

Liverpool, 1978, Champions League
Scroll to Continue

Read More

4. Terry McDermott v Tottenham 1978 First Division

The seventh goal, yes seventh, in a thrashing of Tottenham. The Reds were at the peak of their powers and they were showing it on the pitch ruthlessly.

A double by Kenny Dalglish and substitute David Johnson, a penalty by Phil Neal, and a goal from Ray Kennedy were followed up with a brilliant header by Terry McDermott.

A sensational switch by David Johnson to Steve Heighway, who had plenty of room to run into. Heighway delivered a fantastic cross to an incoming McDermott.

Terry McDermott, Alan Kennedy

The scouser headed home emphatically to end off a 7-0 routing. The perfect way to end the game. Such an unbelievable side, that went on to win the Champions League once again and unfortunately came second in both the league and league cup, have two of the top five goals in Liverpool's greatest. 

Watch all seven goals in Liverpool's humiliation of Tottenham here.

Liverpool's greatest goals 3-1 coming soon...

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA - Saturday, July 20, 2019: Liverpool's Joel Matip drinks water during an open training session at Fenway Park ahead of a friendly against Seville on day five of the club's pre-season tour of America.
Articles

The Confirmed Dates And Venues For Liverpool’s Pre-season Fixtures

By Julian Prahalathan12 minutes ago
Taiwo Awoniyi
Transfers

Report: Former Liverpool Forward Joins Nottingham Forest From Union Berlin

By Owen Cummings24 minutes ago
Naby Keita Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'A Bit Of A Conundrum That One' - Former Liverpool Player On Whether Naby Keita Should Be Sold

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Quotes

Finance Guru - Liverpool Could Demand Higher Annual Fee From Nike If Kit Plan Goes Ahead

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Christian Pulisic Timo Werner
Transfers

'If Anyone Could....It's Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Transfer Links To Chelsea Striker

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Rodrygo Vinicus Jr
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Submit 'Informal Offer' To Real Madrid For Brazilian Forward - Sizeable Fee On The Table

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool
Transfers

'It's Another Brilliant Piece Of Business' - Former Player On The Latest Smart Play From Liverpool In The Transfer Market

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Brazil, Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Set To Miss Out On Brazilian Star, As Premier League Club In Advanced Negotiations

By Damon Carr4 hours ago