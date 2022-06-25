Liverpool's Greatest Ever Goal: Top Five Revealed

Liverpool fans have been voting in their numbers to decide what was the club's greatest ever goal. The top five have been revealed and here they are. LFCTR take a look at each goal in-depth and why it was voted into the top five.

5. Kenny Dalglish v Club Brugge 1978 European Cup Final

King Kenny scored the only goal at Wembley as Liverpool made it back-to-back European Cups. Lovely build-up play from the defence ended up on the right-wing with Terry McDermott.

McDermott saw Dalglish in the box and played it straight into him. With his back to goal, the Scotsman then flicked the ball up to volley it behind him into the centre of the box, which was cleared instantly, only to find Grahame Souness.

The tricky and smart midfielder showed exactly why he was considered one of the best players in his position at the time. He brought the ball down brilliantly with his chest and touched it to the right, opening up space for a pass.

IMAGO / Colorsport

A beautiful through ball found King Kenny himself, who delicately dinked the ball over the oncoming keeper. If any goal were, to sum up, these two as players, it was this. Skill, composure, and an ability to deliver on the big stage.

This victory was the second in the club's history in Europe's biggest competition, which ended up one of seven trophy lifts. The most successful Liverpool team ever to be in the top five greatest goals for the club comes as no surprise.

Watch highlights of the famous 1978 European Cup Final here .

IMAGO / PA Images

4. Terry McDermott v Tottenham 1978 First Division

The seventh goal, yes seventh, in a thrashing of Tottenham. The Reds were at the peak of their powers and they were showing it on the pitch ruthlessly.

A double by Kenny Dalglish and substitute David Johnson, a penalty by Phil Neal, and a goal from Ray Kennedy were followed up with a brilliant header by Terry McDermott.

A sensational switch by David Johnson to Steve Heighway, who had plenty of room to run into. Heighway delivered a fantastic cross to an incoming McDermott.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The scouser headed home emphatically to end off a 7-0 routing. The perfect way to end the game. Such an unbelievable side, that went on to win the Champions League once again and unfortunately came second in both the league and league cup, have two of the top five goals in Liverpool's greatest.

Watch all seven goals in Liverpool's humiliation of Tottenham here .

Liverpool's greatest goals 3-1 coming soon...

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |