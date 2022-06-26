Liverpool's Greatest Ever Goal: Top Five Revealed Top Three

Liverpool fans have been voting in their numbers to decide what was the club's greatest ever goal. The top five have been revealed and here they are. LFCTR take a look at each goal in-depth and why it was voted into the top five. These are the top three voted by fans.

3. Steven Gerrard v AC Milan 2005 Champions League Final

3-0 down in the Champions League final to one of the greatest sides in the history of football, a team full of world-class talent all around the pitch. The gulf in class between both XIs was there for all to see, but one player didn't care.

Steven Gerrard's performance on that night was the epitome of his whole career. A captain's performance if you ever did see one. Whilst 'You'll Never Walk Alone' rang around the Ataturk Stadium, it was Liverpool's very own that took inspiration and took it onto the pitch.

Liverpool needed an early goal in the second half, so came out with a different approach to the game. Rafael Benitez took off Steve Finnan for Dietmar Hamann and moved Djimi Traore into a three-man defence.

In the 54th minute, The Reds got their first of the incredible comeback. Xabi Alonso passed the ball out wide to John Arne Riise, who at the second attempt whipped the ball into the middle of the box.

Steven Gerrard leaped above anyone else to guide the ball into the top corner with a sensational header. The number 8 ran to the centre of the pitch in celebration gearing up the players and fans.

AC Milan players were shook, they were about to see the best of what Steven Gerrard had to offer. A midfield of Andreas Pirlo, Kaka, and Gennaro Gattuso could not cope with a Gerrard on a mission.

Winning the penalty to cap off the comeback, Gerrard put in a man-of-the-match performance to see him lift the club's fifth Champions League title.

You can watch Steven Gerrard's unbelievable performance here .

2. Steven Gerrard v West Ham 2006 FA Cup Final

That man once again. There is a reason why Steven Gerrard is the greatest Liverpool player of all time. To drag teams not full of players up to the standard The Reds needed a Champions League title and an FA Cup was something only very few players could do.

2005 FA Cup final was rightly named after Liverpool's captain as he single-handedly took his side to glory. Another 3-3 draw followed with a penalty shootout win, which was again inspired by Gerrard.

Just gone into injury-time, Liverpool are 3-2 down, who can save the day? Who else? Like the Champions League final, it was another cross by John Arne Riise put into the box, this time it was cleared out. Unfortunately for West Ham, it was cleared out to the wrong player.

Steven Gerrard, who just got up after a cramp, hit the sweetest half-volley you could ever hit and without touching the ground, it flew into the bottom corner. The best goal the competition has ever seen, arguably the best goal in the club's history.

Proving why he is the greatest Liverpool player of all time.

You can watch another inspiring performance in the Gerrard Final here .

1. Divock Origi v Barcelona 2019 Champions League Semi-Final

Corner. Taken. Quickly. Three commentary words by Steve Hunter that will go down in Liverpool history and will be spoken about for years to come. Another Champions League comeback was completed with one of the smartest plays in the history of the competition.

Liverpool lost their first leg away to Barcelona 3-0, but a return to Anfield saw the impossible made possible. Thanks to Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum found themselves 3-0 up and 3-3 on aggregate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold won a corner in front of the Kop and then he saw an opportunity. Oh, how did he take it. The ball boy at that side of the pitch gave Trent another ball as soon as the other wen out of play.

Barcelona defenders were getting into position and the scouse right-back saw Divock Origi unmarked in the box. Even Divock himself wasn't ready for the pass until he turned around.

Incredibly, Origi quickly reacted to the early corner from Trent to readjust his body and smash it into the top corner. A goal only the best can come up with saw Liverpool overturn a 3-0 deficit to make it 4-3 and see Liverpool reach another Champions League final.

This goal will go down in the Divock Origi franchise of clutch moments, however, it is Trent Alexander-Arnold that will be remembered for the moment, and the ball boy.

Divock Origi's winning goal against Barcelona in Liverpool's 2019 Champions League winning campaign has been voted the greatest goal in the club's history by fans.

Watch the amazing 'corner taken quickly' moment here.

