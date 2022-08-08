Liverpool's Ibrahim Konate Presence In France Prompts Injury Debate

Liverpool fans were given some serious cause for concern this morning as a major Liverpool Twitter site posted a picture of Konate dining in France. The French International picked up a knock to the knee on July 31 in a friendly with RC Strasbourg but was previously expected to return in a few weeks.

Konate himself had previously said the injury wouldn't have him sidelined "for too long"

Klopp had also said that "it doesn't look too serious."

A photo of the Frenchman dining in France posted by Anfield Edition on Twitter today will undoubtedly raise some eyebrows. A departure from the team's facility often means a longer layoff or that surgery is being considered.

Konate has already undergone scans and the fact that nothing serious was identified had given many fans cause for optimism.

Jurgen Klopp's update on Friday in the pre-match injury update for the Fulham game indicated that he "would be out for a while"

Liverpool would appear to have plenty of coverage at Center back now with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. They have also kept Nat Phillips out of a loan move to help cover.

After the draw at Craven Cottage this weekend though many fans expressed concern that Konate would have faired better against the likes of Alexsandar Mitrovic.

Liverpool are starting this season with injuries piling up. The recent loss of Thiago Alcantara for several weeks has prompted fierce debate about the need for more transfers.

