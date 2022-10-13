Liverpool's Injury List And Possible Return Dates
Liverpool found form on Wednesday when they hammered Rangers 7-1 in the UEFA Champions League at Ibrox despite missing several players with injury problems.
It has been a tough start to the season for the Reds and manager Jurgen Klopp with rhythm constantly interrupted by a persistent injury list.
Liverpool's Injury List
Trent Alexander-Arnold
The 23-year-old picked up an ankle injury during a clash with Gabriel Martinelli in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Arsenal.
He was substituted at half-time with the problem and is expected to be out for two weeks.
Possible return match - Nottingham Forest (a) - 22nd October
Joel Matip
The retired Cameroon international was another to be substituted against the Gunners. Whilst there was no obvious injury, it was later revealed he had picked up a calf issue and is another who will spend two weeks on the sidelines.
Possible return match - Nottingham Forest (a) - 22nd October
Curtis Jones
The England under-21 international returned to full training last week after an issue picked up in pre-season with his tibia and could return to the first-team squad imminently.
Possible return match - Manchester City (h) - 16th October
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
There was a surprise when the 29-year-old was spotted back in training on Tuesday ahead of the win against Rangers. He will probably need several sessions to get up to speed after a serious hamstring injury.
Possible return match - West Ham United (h) - 19th October
Naby Keita
After picking up a serious hamstring problem in training, the Guinea international was immediately ruled out long-term and was left out of the Champions League squad for the group stages.
He is tipped for a return around the end of October.
Possible return match - Tottenham Hostpur (a) - 6th November
Luis Diaz
There was a huge blow for Klopp and Liverpool when Diaz was forced off in the first half against Arsenal with a knee injury.
The prognosis was not good and he is now not expected to return until after the World Cup in Qatar.
Possible return match - Aston Villa (a) - 26th December
