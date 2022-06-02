Skip to main content
Liverpool's James Milner Awarded MBE In Queen's Jubilee Honours List

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has been awarded the MBE for his services to football and charity.

James MIlner

The 36-year-old has had a star-studded career that has spanned 20 years at the top level.

Milner started his career at Leeds United before representing Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Manchester City then signing for Liverpool in 2015 on a free transfer.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken on multiple occasions about how important Milner is at Liverpool in his role as vice-captain, showing exemplary leadership skills and acting as a role model for the younger players.

At club level, Milner has won every major honour that the game has to offer and helped Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Milner also represented England at international level on 61 occasions scoring one goal before retiring to focus on club football.

Charity Work

The player has also set up the James Milner Foundation to promote healthy activity for young people in the UK and is described on the website as follows:

'A charity set up to promote healthy recreation for young people in the UK. The charity focuses on the development, improvement, and provision of opportunities in sports, in particular football, rugby and cricket. The foundation also provides financial assistance to young people in need of support with health and education.'

The award is nothing less than a player like Milner deserves for his commitment to both on and off-the-pitch causes. Congratulations James.

