November 6, 2021
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp Is up for October’s Premier League Manager of the Month Award

Author:

Jurgen Klopp has been nominated for October's manager of the month award!

Liverpool have had a great October. From beating Watford 5-0 to smashing Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford.

The Reds also kept up their unbeaten start to the season with the two other Premier League games of the month, drawing 2-2 with Brighton and Manchester City.

Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's side scored an incredible 14 goals over the four games and only conceded four times.

Despite this impressive record, the Liverpool boss has some tough competition.

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel is also up for the award and his side won four out of four and only conceded once while also scoring 14 goals.

West Ham's David Moyes and Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira have also been nominated for the award.

If you would like to vote for Jurgen Klopp, click the link here.

The vote closes at 12:00 GMT on Monday 8 November, so make sure you vote before then!

