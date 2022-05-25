Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Wins LMA & Premier League Manager Of The Year Awards
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has won the League Manager's Association (LMA) and Premier League manager of the year awards.
The German is overseeing an amazing season at Liverpool where they have already won both domestic cups, missed out on the Premier League by a single point on the final day, and face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.
LMA Manager Of The Year
The 54-year-old was awarded the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy which was presented to him by the man himself.
The award is voted for by the full membership of managers across all four English leagues.
Read More
Premier League Manager Of The Year
Klopp also picked up the Premier League award where he was on the shortlist with Pep Guardiola, Thomas Frank, Eddie Howe, and Patrick Vieira.
The brilliant Liverpool boss was keen to pay tribute to his coaching staff on receiving the awards.
"When you win a prize like this you are either a genius or you have the best coaching staff in the world - and I am here with all of my coaching staff, they know how much I appreciate them."
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder
- Official: Liverpool Confirm Fabio Carvalho Signing From Fulham
- 'My Season Is Probably Finished' | Liverpool Star To Miss Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- 'A Chance' - Thiago Alcantara Injury Update Ahead Of Champions League Final
- Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Win But Just Miss Out On Title
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |