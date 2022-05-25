Skip to main content
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Wins LMA & Premier League Manager Of The Year Awards

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has won the League Manager's Association (LMA) and Premier League manager of the year awards.

The German is overseeing an amazing season at Liverpool where they have already won both domestic cups, missed out on the Premier League by a single point on the final day, and face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp FA Cup

LMA Manager Of The Year

The 54-year-old was awarded the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy which was presented to him by the man himself.

The award is voted for by the full membership of managers across all four English leagues.

Premier League Manager Of The Year

Klopp also picked up the Premier League award where he was on the shortlist with Pep Guardiola, Thomas Frank, Eddie Howe, and Patrick Vieira.

The brilliant Liverpool boss was keen to pay tribute to his coaching staff on receiving the awards.

"When you win a prize like this you are either a genius or you have the best coaching staff in the world - and I am here with all of my coaching staff, they know how much I appreciate them."

