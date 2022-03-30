Liverpool are to face Manchester City on the 10th of April in a match said to be the title decider. However recent reports suggest that the Reds may miss one of their key players, which could be the difference in coming away with all three points and zero points.

As the final part of the domestic season is around the corner and Liverpool still being in all competitions available, it is vital that the Reds have a fully fit squad at every opportunity.

This weekend, Jurgen Klopp's men could find themselves in what was more than an unlikely position a few months ago, top of the league. If they beat Watford Saturday lunchtime, they will take a two-point lead, until Manchester City play later that afternoon at least.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Every single player in the squad becomes important at this time of the season, especially when Liverpool are still fighting on all fronts.

Unfortunately, according to reports by The Athletic, Trent Alexander Arnold is fighting to be fit for Liverpool's huge clash at the Etihad in a week and a half. The right-back is still recovering from an injury he suffered before the international break.

The playmaker is set to miss both Watford and Benfica matches in the next week, but will be to make the Manchester City fixture.

How big of a miss will Trent Alexander-Arnold be and is it more important to not rush him back and worsen his injury?

