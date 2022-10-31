Liverpool's Lack Of Spending On Midfielders Is Killing Their Champions League Hopes

Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 with the singular goal of restoring a now floundering and underperforming club to the pinnacle of European and World football.

What he has achieved since then is nothing short of remarkable. He delivered their first Champions League title in 15 years and their first Premier League title in 30 years. He has since also delivered every domestic and world cup available.

The club's success was built on great coaching, a hard-working squad and sustainable recruitment.

Jurgen Klopp Needs FSG Investment IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

At the end of last season and a chase for the quadruple (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup) cracks started to appear. A squad that prided itself on clean sheets suddenly looked porous and vulnerable to the counter-attack.

A once dominant midfield was starting to look old and slow. A lack of investment in this area of the pitch the clear and obvious culprit.

A report today from James Pearce of The Athletic points out that Liverpool have only signed one midfield starter (Thiago Alcantara) since signing the oft-injured Naby Keita in 2018.

Thiago = Quality IMAGO / sportphoto24

Fabinho is clearly off the pace now and Captain Jordan Henderson is far from consistent.

There is talk of big-money signings such as Jude Bellingham or Declan Rice but neither of these players will want to join a club that does not offer Champions League football.

Back-to-back Premier League losses to two teams in the relegation zone highlights their obvious deficiencies.

There is still hope that they can turn the ship around but without serious investment from FSG in the midfield this January the mountain may be too big to climb.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |