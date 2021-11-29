Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Breaking: Liverpool And Egypt Winger Mohamed Salah Finishes 7th Place In This Year's Ballon D'or As Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski And Karim Benzema Among Favourites

Author:

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has finished in 7th place in this years Ballon D'or. The Egyptian did not turn up to the ceremony having been told prior where he was finishing as reported earlier in the day. 

Mohamed salah has had a sensational year of football, both for club and country. Earlier on in the year, he was the catalyst to Liverpool's revival in the league to finish third, despite looking likely to miss top 4.

Mohamed Salah

The 'Egyptian King' then went on to play a big part in his country's qualification for next years World Cup in Qatar as they topped the group comfortably. This season, Salah has gone to a whole different level.

He currently sits on top of both the top scorer and assist leaderboard in the Premier League. Salah is on course to break even more records this season, however will miss a part of it in January due to AFCON.

Liverpool's winger now has more of a point to prove and as well as aiming for more individual achievements, will want to add more team trophies to his own personal cabinet. 

If the magician carries on the way he is in this current form, then surely it makes him one of, if not, the favourite for next year's Ballon D'or. Hopefully this 7th place finish inspires him to go on and do better. 

Liverpool play in the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday night, so it is an ideal match for Mohamed Salah to set the record straight and show why he is currently the best player in the world. 

