Liverpool's Naby Keita Dropped From Guinean International Squad As Injury Concern Persists

When it was first announced that Guinean Manager Kaba Diawara had selected Naby Keita to join the Guinean squad there were vocal objections from the Liverpool faithful.

There were legitimate concerns that Keita would give everything for his national side and incur further critical setbacks.

The 27-year-old has not played a single minute of Premier League action during the new campaign.

IMAGO / PA Images

Guinean Manager Kaba Diawara had an independent doctor evaluate Keita and was insisting that he was ahead of schedule with his recovery.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting today that the Guinean Football Federation have confirmed that Keita will not be taking part in their upcoming friendlies against Algeria and Ivory Coast.

This is surprising given that just two weeks ago Guinean Manager Kaba Diawara had indicated he would take part.

“His situation is improving and he is even ahead of schedule. We took a group of 24 players precisely to give him a chance to be able to count on him because he is a very important player for us, on and off the pitch, he is our captain."

Liverpool's midfield has been decimated with injuries this season so this news will offer comfort to many as it will give the talented but often injured Keita time to fully recover.

It also comes on the back of news today Jordan Henderson, who is also recovering from injury, got called up to the England Senior team.

