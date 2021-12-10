Liverpool's Nat Phillips Ruled Out After Fracturing Cheekbone In AC Milan Win - Potential Return Date Details

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has been ruled out with a fractured cheekbone picked up in the clash against AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek.

The 24 year old was outstanding on the night in handling Zlatan Ibrahimovic and this will come as a real blow to a player who may have been allowed to leave the club in January in search of more game time.

IMAGO / LaPresse

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, Jurgen Klopp provided an update at his press conference on Friday afternoon on the injury and likely recovery time.

“Unfortunately, it is broken. It is not as bad as it could have been, so no surgery needed and he can pretty much train from next week on but reduced because everything that could hit him in the face could cause proper damage.

“That’s why he has to be careful and make sure in the moment when he is allowed to train fully, when the bone has healed, he will be in a good physical shape, so that’s great.

“How long it will take exactly, I don’t know. Four or five weeks, something like that. We will see.”

