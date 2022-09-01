Liverpool's New Brazilian Midfield Duo Undefeated When Playing Together For Their Country

It seems like every pundit and fan has an opinion on Liverpool's midfield. From who should start to who should be bought or sold the list of grievances is endless.

With news breaking today that Liverpool are signing Brazilian International Arthur Melo from Juventus, Jurgen Klopp will have some difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Liverpool's midfield has struggled at times this season and Melo is viewed by many as an upgrade to several senior players.

Liverpool already have a very strong Brazilian contingent. Firmino, Allison, and Fabinho have all played at the national level with the 26-year-old midfield playmaker.

Melo has not been a fixture lately though as injuries have allowed Manchester United's Fred to take his spot. He was fixture back in 2019 and started in the Copa America final against old foes Peru, a game they won 3-0. Allison and Firmino also started that game.

@AnythingLFC_ are reporting that he and Fabinho have not lost any of the 6 games that they both started. It's clear then that there is chemistry and understanding between the two.

If Jurgen Klopp is to start the two together he will be forced to bench one of Jordan Henderson or Harvey Elliot. Elliot is the current in-form player having just received man-of-the-match honors against Newcastle United.

Here lies the dilemma, Henderson is the current Captain and a player whom Klopp has, at times, shown unfathomable loyalty.

It will be interesting to see it play out, especially as Thiago returns, and as always LFC Transfer Room will provide updates as they become available.

