Revealed: Liverpool’s Pre-Season Fixtures Including Matches Against Manchester United And Manchester City

After the Premier League fixtures were released yesterday, Liverpool revealed their pre-season matches as they begin to prepare for another exciting yet grueling season.

Jurgen Klopp and his team are in Asia for their pre-season tour, where they will play Manchester United on 12th July in Singapore and Crystal Palace on 15th July in Thailand. After the tour, the team will then go on a training camp.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Image

Following the training camp, Liverpool have three more pre-season matches left. They face German side, RB Leipzig, on 21st July, Manchester City on 30th July, and Strasbourg on 31st July.

The pre-season fixtures will see debuts for Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsey, as The Reds sadly begin life without players such as Sadio Mane and Divock Origi.

Even though pre-season form doesn’t usually go into the regalia season, it will be vital that the players get back up to the pace and fitness level for when the season starts in early August. Will the three incomings be able to keep up with a Jurgen Klopp pre-season?

IMAGO / PA Images

Fixtures

Manchester United 12/07

Crystal Palace 15/07

RB Leipzig 21/07

Manchester City 30/07

Strasbourg 31/07

