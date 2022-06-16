Revealed: Liverpool Premier League Fixtures For 2022/23 Season

The fixtures for the upcoming Premier League season have been released, which see Liverpool face arch-rivals Manchester United in the first six matches of the season.

August - September

Fulham (A) Craven Cottage 6/08

Crystal Palace (H) Anfield 13/08

Manchester United (A) Old Trafford 20/08

Bournemouth (H) Anfield 27/08

Newcastle United (H) Anfield 31/08

Everton (A) Goodison Park 3/09

Wolves (H) Anfield 10/09

Chelsea (A) Stamford Bridge 17/09

October - November

Brighton (H) Anfield 1/10

Arsenal (A) Emirates 8/10

Manchester City (H) Anfield 15/10

West Ham (H) Anfield 19/10

Nottingham Forest (A) City Ground 22/10

Leeds United (H) Anfield 29/10

Tottenham (A) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 05/11

Southampton (H) Anfield 12/11

Qatar 2022 World Cup

December - January

Aston Villa (A) Villa Park 26/12

Leicester City (H) Anfield 31/12

Brentford (A) Brentford Community Stadium 2/01

Brighton (A) The Amex 14/01

Chelsea (H) Anfield 21/01

February - March

Wolves (A) Molineux 4/02

Everton (H) Anfield 11/02

Newcastle United (A) St James' Park 18/02

Crystal Palace (A) Selhurst Park 25/02

Manchester United (H) Anfield 4/03

Bournemouth (A) Vitality Stadium 11/03

Fulham (H) Anfield 18/03

April - May

Manchester City (A) Etihad 1/04

Arsenal (H) Anfield 8/04

Leeds United (A) Elland Road 15/04

Nottingham Forest (H) Anfield 22/04

West Ham (A) London Stadium 25/04

Tottenham (H) Anfield 29/04

Brentford (H) Anfield 6/05

Leicester City (A) King Power 13/05

Aston Villa (H) Anfield 20/05

Southampton (A) St Marys 28/05

