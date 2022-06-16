Skip to main content
Revealed: Liverpool Premier League Fixtures For 2022/23 Season

The fixtures for the upcoming Premier League season have been released, which see Liverpool face arch-rivals Manchester United in the first six matches of the season. 

August - September

Fulham (A) Craven Cottage 6/08
Crystal Palace (H) Anfield 13/08
Manchester United (A) Old Trafford 20/08
Bournemouth (H) Anfield 27/08
Newcastle United (H) Anfield 31/08
Everton (A) Goodison Park 3/09
Wolves (H) Anfield 10/09
Chelsea (A) Stamford Bridge 17/09

Luis Diaz Goal Manchester United

October - November

Brighton (H) Anfield 1/10
Arsenal (A) Emirates 8/10
Manchester City (H) Anfield 15/10
West Ham (H) Anfield 19/10
Nottingham Forest (A) City Ground 22/10
Leeds United (H) Anfield 29/10
Tottenham (A) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 05/11
Southampton (H) Anfield 12/11

Qatar 2022 World Cup

December - January

Aston Villa (A) Villa Park 26/12
Leicester City (H) Anfield 31/12
Brentford (A) Brentford Community Stadium 2/01
Brighton (A) The Amex 14/01
Chelsea (H) Anfield 21/01

Thiago battles with Mason Mount during Liverpool v Chelsea

February - March

Wolves (A) Molineux 4/02
Everton (H) Anfield 11/02
Newcastle United (A) St James' Park 18/02
Crystal Palace (A) Selhurst Park 25/02
Manchester United (H) Anfield 4/03
Bournemouth (A) Vitality Stadium 11/03
Fulham (H) Anfield 18/03

April - May

Manchester City (A) Etihad 1/04
Arsenal (H) Anfield 8/04
Leeds United (A) Elland Road 15/04
Nottingham Forest (H) Anfield 22/04
West Ham (A) London Stadium 25/04
Tottenham (H) Anfield 29/04
Brentford (H) Anfield 6/05
Leicester City (A) King Power 13/05
Aston Villa (H) Anfield 20/05
Southampton (A) St Marys 28/05

    Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

