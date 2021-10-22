Liverpool's Sadio Mane Receives Football Boots From New Balance To Celebrate 100 Premier League Goals
Last Saturday at Vicarage Road, Sadio Mane scored his 100th Premier League goal as Liverpool ran out 5-0 winners against Watford. To celebrate this amazing achievement, New Balance have sent the 29 year old a special pair of football boots.
It took Mane just eight minutes of the game against the Hornets to get the goal he needed to bring up the century. The goal itself, a smart finish after a brilliant cross field ball with the outside of his foot from teammate Mohamed Salah.
Instagram Post
The Senegal striker took to his Instagram account to display the boots he had received as a gift from New Balance.
Since joining Liverpool in 2016, Mane has been one of the catalysts for the team's success under manager Jurgen Klopp.
His partnership with Salah and Roberto Firmino is one of the most feared in football and it appears that this season they are getting back to something like their best.
Mane's Century Of Goals
Mane's 100 goals took only 237 Premier League appearances.
The first 21 goals were scored for Southampton in 67 games before the player made the switch to Anfield in 2016 for a reported fee of around £35million.
Liverpool's number ten has added a further 79 goals since joining the club in 170 matches.
Everyone associated with the club will be hoping his good form of this season continues this weekend as the Reds travel to Old Trafford for a huge encounter with Manchester United.
