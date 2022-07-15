Liverpool's Starting XI vs Crystal Palace Officially Released

Liverpool have now released the team lineup for today's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Numerous familiar faces start the game, which is expected to see many changes throughout.

The starting team - Adrian; James Milner, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas; Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Reds make seven changes from their last game against Manchester United in Thailand, which ended in defeat.

Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota don't make the squad due to injury - a worrying sight, with just over three weeks to go until the start of the new season.

James Peare has commented on Gomez's absence, saying, "He picked up an issue in training last night. It's nothing serious."

This time around there is a lot fewer youth to start the game and instead more experienced players, such as James Milner, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson. A few of the boys are rumoured to play for more than just 45 minutes this time.

Opponents Crystal Palace have put out a strong team, that includes former Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard. There are a lot of experienced heads in Patrick Vieira's side.

The game is available to watch on LFCTV GO and it kicks off at 13:35 (UK time).

