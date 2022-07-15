Skip to main content

Liverpool's Starting XI vs Crystal Palace Officially Released

Liverpool have now released the team lineup for today's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Numerous familiar faces start the game, which is expected to see many changes throughout.

The starting team - Adrian; James Milner, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas; Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool

The Reds make seven changes from their last game against Manchester United in Thailand, which ended in defeat.

Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota don't make the squad due to injury - a worrying sight, with just over three weeks to go until the start of the new season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

James Peare has commented on Gomez's absence, saying, "He picked up an issue in training last night. It's nothing serious."

This time around there is a lot fewer youth to start the game and instead more experienced players, such as James Milner, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson. A few of the boys are rumoured to play for more than just 45 minutes this time.

Opponents Crystal Palace have put out a strong team, that includes former Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard. There are a lot of experienced heads in Patrick Vieira's side.

The game is available to watch on LFCTV GO and it kicks off at 13:35 (UK time).

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Mohamed Salah L and Darwin Nunez R of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npH4g.jpg
Quotes

'It Is My Responsibility' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Says It's Down To Him To Help Darwin Nunez Fulfil His Potential

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'I Think So' - Pundit On The Future Of Harvey Elliott At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Harvey Elliott Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'We Cannot Just Add' - Jurgen Klopp Dismisses Liverpool Midfielder Transfer Rumours

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Liverpool Extend Standard Chartered Partnership To 2027

By Owen Cummings13 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'He Made My Life Quite Hard' - Joel Matip Relieved To Have Darwin Nunez At Liverpool And Not Against Them

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'They'll Be Moving For Him Next Year' - Pundit On Anticipated Liverpool Transfer Move For Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
imago1013166073h
Articles

Analysis: A Deeper Dive Into Darwin - Liverpool's Record Signing From Benfica

By Alex Caddick14 hours ago
imago1013140188h
Opinions

'Good Luck To Everybody Else' - Liverpool Legend Has His Say On Darwin Nunez And Erling Haaland Comparison

By Rowan Lee14 hours ago