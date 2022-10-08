Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara Fit And Ready To Face Arsenal In Premier League Clash

Tomorrow’s Premier League huge match sees Liverpool come up against in-form Arsenal in London. With The Reds hoping to forget recent results, a win tomorrow could be the kickstart they need.

The away side have only two victories to their name in the league this season whilst their opponents have won 7 out of their 8 games.

Jurgen Klopp changed his tactics in the Champions League midweek against Rangers, with Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara holding, allowing four attackers to get at the Scottish side.

Thiago Fit

We may see the same formation again, however, there were doubts over the fitness of Thiago Alcantara. The Spanish maestro was not seen in training yesterday, which had the whole fanbase in a state of panic.

Reports by Spoin Kop and BacksetsmanLFC, via Team News Twitter, state that Thiago is indeed fit and in the squad for tomorrow’s match.

The midfielder has missed a few matches already this season through injury and the impact was felt throughout the team. This news is major for the must-win game against Arsenal.

If Jurgen Klopp is to continue the 4-2-3-1 formation, Thiago Alcantara is vital in the system. Will see the same tactics tomorrow?

