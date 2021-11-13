Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold Opens up About Helping Deprived Communities in Merseyside

In recent weeks, Trent Alexander-Arnold has setup a program for young children to play in local leagues in some of the poorest parts of Liverpool.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is a local lad through and through.

The Scouser grew up in West Derby his whole life, right round the corner from Liverpool's old training ground Melwood.

It was recently announced that Trent is going to be paying for 250 local children to join youth leagues in Liverpool.

'The Trent Alexander-Arnold League has been set up for five- and six-year-olds at Toxteth district’s Tiber Football Centre and St Edward’s College in nearby West Derby. Those venues were selected because Alexander-Arnold’s father Michael is from Toxteth and the player grew up in West Derby.

'So far, around 250 kids have benefited from a flourishing initiative that is being led by Ricky Heywood, the key link between Liverpool’s academy and the club’s charitable foundation.' said David Ornstein of the Athletic.

Speaking about helping the local communities in the city he grew up in, the right-back said that something has to change.

"This has to change. We must address this shocking situation." said Trent.

“I grew up in West Derby and right now there are a staggering number of young people trapped in poverty in that community alone. More families – including those in work – are struggling to provide for their children.

“Life chances for all these young people are severely limited. Across the UK, there are 4.3 million children growing up trapped in poverty - that’s nine pupils in every class of 30.

“When you grow up without opportunities you can feel like the world is against you, other people are more fortunate than you and there is no hope for a better future.

“These young people are our future and when they grow up devoid of any opportunities in education, employment and life in general it can be so easy to follow the wrong path.

"They are just some of the reasons why I wanted to help launch Football For Change."

