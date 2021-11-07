Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Stars In JD Sports Christmas Ad Alongside Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, Maya Jama, Aitch, KSI And More

Trent Alexander-Arnold is part of a star-studded cast for the new JD Sports Christmas advert which includes Jadon Sancho, Maya Jama, Aitch, KSI and other appearances from well known celebrities.

Christmas is here and so are the new Christmas adverts. JD Sports are releasing their new advert this weekend and it involves Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The advert was filmed in the streets of Manchester, however it stars footballers from other clubs.

This includes Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, Liverpool target and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, Leeds' Kalvin Phillips, Crystal Palace winger Ebere Eze and England and Arsenal women's star Leah Williamson.

The cast also features many well known faces, which includes musicians, YouTubers and actors.

Maya Jama, Michael Dapper (also known as Big Shaq), Joanna Chimonides and Aitch are amongst the line-up, with KSI and TBJZL making minor appearances.

One scence includes Little Sims and Ms Banks in a milkshake parlour called Jammy Dodgers, as the initials are JD. Other high Street shops are replicated the same way for thr advert.

After fastly becoming one of the world's best footballing players and a role model himself, Liverpool's defender finds himself amongst some of the biggest role models in the country.

The soundtrack for the advert is by Toddla T and Shaybo. The advert, which has the high street shop reconstructed as 'JD Christmas Magic', is set to debut this weekend.

With the Christmas adverts now here, that means one thing in the footballing world. More and more football.

