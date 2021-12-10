Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Wins Premier League Player Of The Month Beating Manchester City Pair Bernardo Silva And Joao Cancelo

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold wins Premiere League player of the month for the second time in his career. The right-back beat team-mate Diogo Jota, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, Aston Villa's John McGinn and Watford's Emmanuel Dennis to the award.

Alexander-Arnold has been on sensational form so far this season. The 'Assist King' has continued to provide creativity for his team-mates, pushing Mohamed Salah for most assists in the league with seven to his name, one behind the Egyptian.

Liverpool being back to their best has rubbed onto the defender, as he looks better than ever. His form has not gone unnoticed, as he has scooped the Premier League player of the month award for November, which is his second time winning the award.

With the busy Christmas period upon us, Liverpool will need Trent at his best and we will hopefully see performances such as Leicester away two years ago on Boxing Day. The points Liverpool were able to get in that Christmas period was key to them winning the league that season and Trent was key to that.

Still only being 23 years old, Trent Alexander-Arnold has plenty of time winning more of these awards, which I am sure he will.

