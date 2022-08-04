Liverpool Defender 'Likely' To Move Into Midfield In Upcoming Game Against Fulham

According to a recent report, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could be switching roles in the upcoming Premier League match opener against Fulham on Saturday.

In an interesting piece on the Premier League clubs approach to the new season newspaper The Times has made a fascinating assessment of Liverpool's positional changes and in particular a subtle change in role for Trent Alexander Arnold.

In their assessment of the pre-season, the article hints at the idea of a possible switch of roles to the middle of the park:

"When will Trent Alexander-Arnold move into midfield? Well, probably at about 12.35pm on Saturday."

Their assessment being that throughout the pre-season Trent was found drifting into a more central midfield position rather than staying with his trademark sprints and link up play with Mohamed Salah down the right.

Of course he still found time for link up play with Salah deep on the right on several occasions but more often than not, as was seen from the first goal in the Community Shield, he cut into the midfield and presented a new threat that other teams will be forced to adjust to or suffer the consequences as City inevitably did.

Could we see Liverpool's star fullback make a surprising switch into a new role, and will it work out for the young English defender?

